First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,613 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after buying an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,775,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 897,468 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 875,845 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 117,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

