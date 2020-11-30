First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,735 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.