First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,318 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 809,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

