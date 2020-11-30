First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,981 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 103,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,026. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.