First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,509 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $48.01. 1,619,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.