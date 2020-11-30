First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,594 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

ABBV stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

