First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 26,257 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,513. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

