First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,012 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.