First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 37,697 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 458,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 660,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.69. 2,801,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

