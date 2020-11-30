First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.61. 22,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.41. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.