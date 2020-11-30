First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,699 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 109,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 88,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.43. 391,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The company has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

