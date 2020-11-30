First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,851 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

