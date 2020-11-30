First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,187 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 406,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.11. 1,446,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

