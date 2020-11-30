First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,274 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,729,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,043,000 after acquiring an additional 293,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,802,000 after acquiring an additional 408,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,592,000 after purchasing an additional 304,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,699,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.11. 120,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

