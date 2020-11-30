First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,567 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.14. 28,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.