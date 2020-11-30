First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,685 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $178.52. The company had a trading volume of 156,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,179. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

