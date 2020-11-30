First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,998 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 551,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,745. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

