First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

