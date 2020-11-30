First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NYSE:FAF opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 54.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

