First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,359 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,020,000 after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,463 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.80. 9,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

