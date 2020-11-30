First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.51% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 183,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

