First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,860. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

