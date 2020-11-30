FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC lowered FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.80 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $969.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

