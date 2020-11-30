Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.24

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 56116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

FIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 457.8% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,189 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 57.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 8,322,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,600 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at $19,653,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 192.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,538,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 152.9% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

