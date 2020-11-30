Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

FLGZY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,383. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

