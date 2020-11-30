Fore Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Fore Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources comprises 0.1% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 172,203 shares during the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. 27,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.