Foresite Capital Management II LLC Has $436.82 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Foresite Capital Management II LLC lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 95.0% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management II LLC owned approximately 3.49% of 10x Genomics worth $436,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,593,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $1,139,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,489 shares in the company, valued at $62,256,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,430 shares of company stock worth $14,142,215.

Shares of TXG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.91. 33,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,766. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

