Foresite Capital Management II LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Acceleron Pharma accounts for 1.1% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management II LLC owned about 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 150,982 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

XLRN stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.32. 4,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,607. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

