Foresite Capital Management III LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Acceleron Pharma comprises about 9.1% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Acceleron Pharma worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.32. 4,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,607. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

