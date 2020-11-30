Foresite Capital Management III LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 684,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned 1.60% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $142.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

