Foresite Capital Management III LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Novavax comprises about 0.4% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.81. 364,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,753. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

