Foresite Capital Management III LLC Raises Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the quarter. FibroGen makes up approximately 5.3% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned 0.19% of FibroGen worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGEN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.68. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

