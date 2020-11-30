Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Invests $372,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.34% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,090. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

