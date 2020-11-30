Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FORR. BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $820.19 million, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,754 shares of company stock worth $867,470 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 79.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

