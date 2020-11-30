FSD Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,699 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the average volume of 310 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HUGE traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $2.00. 235,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,492. FSD Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

