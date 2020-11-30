G1 Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,731 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,453% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

GTHX stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,281. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $876,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 141,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

