GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.25

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.25 and last traded at C$44.52, with a volume of 19450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

