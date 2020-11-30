Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 605 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,562 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,520,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 764,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after acquiring an additional 722,031 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 523,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 512,710 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 287,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

