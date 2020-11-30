Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.48. 11,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,171. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,785.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

