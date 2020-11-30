Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $581.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,374. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.14 and its 200-day moving average is $471.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

