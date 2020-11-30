Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 1,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after buying an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 403,237 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

