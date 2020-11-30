Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. 85,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.