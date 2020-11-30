Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.13. 24,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,687. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

