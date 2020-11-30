Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 3,853 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386,111 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 126,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. 57,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

