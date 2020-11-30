Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 1.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.34% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.