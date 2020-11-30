Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,440. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

