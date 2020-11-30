Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.50. 8,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,577. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

