Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

