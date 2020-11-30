Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

BBJP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,498 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

