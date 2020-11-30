Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.82. 67,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

